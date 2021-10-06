READING, Pa. — Volunteers are being asked to come together this weekend to help spruce up Reading City Park.
Mayor Eddie Morán announced Wednesday plans for a community cleanup and tree-planting event as part of his 2021 Clean City initiative.
"Uniting the community is good; doing it for a great cause makes it better," Morán said. "In 2021 alone, we have hosted four community cleanups, gathered hundreds of volunteers, and collected more than 200 bags of trash, including several bulk items."
Those who would like to help are being asked to put on clothes that can get dirty, wear shoes or boots that can get wet, and gather in City Park on Saturday at 9 a.m. Shovels and work gloves will be provided.
The event will include the planting of 25 trees of five different species.
"By cleaning the air, shading city streets, mitigating runoff, supporting wildlife habitat, and adding natural beauty, urban tree plantings represent not only an investment in our environment but also an investment in the health and well-being of Reading's residents," said Kim Murphy, the president of Reading-based Berks Nature.
To register as a volunteer, contact Carlos Torres, the Clean City coordinator, by calling 484-269-8563.