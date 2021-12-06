READING., Pa. – Reading City Council voted 5-1 Monday to approve a new five-year trash and recycling contract that will cause residential city trash bills to increase by $5 a month.
City council awarded the contract during a brief special voting meeting prior to its committee of the whole meeting.
The new contract was awarded to BFI Waste Services, doing business as Republic Services, Leesport, which is the city’s current trash collector.
The weekly trash pickups of 27,200 units will cost the city $5.93 million per year and the recycling pickups of 28,000 units will cost the city $2.92 million per year.
City solicitor Fred Lachat said the city did everything it could to keep the costs as low as possible.
“The harsh reality is because of the changes in the recycling market, the landfills getting near capacity, the supply chain and a shortage of drivers,” Lachat said. “This is the best we could do.”
But Lachat said the city is fortunate to be able to continue to work with the same hauler it has had for years.
Councilwoman Melissa Ventura voted against the contract, and Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz was absent.
While city residents will see their trash bills increase by $60 a year, the recycling rate will remain the same. Total yearly trash bills will increase to $330 from the current $270. Council president Jeffrey Waltman said council will introduce an ordinance next Monday to officially increase the rates.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said the administration needs to explain the situation to the public.
“We all know costs are going up, but certainly, this is a sensitive issue,” Reed said. “The better we can explain it, the better it will be for everyone.”
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the administration did its due diligence and added that if council did not support the new contract, it would cause harm moving forward.
“The increase is minimal,” Goodman-Hinnershitz said. “It would probably be more problematic if we didn’t support this.”
The new contract caps possible yearly increases at 3 percent.
In July 2020, council voted to mandate that residential customers and apartment buildings with up to six units sign on with the city hauler.
The city attempted to seek a new contract at that time but failed to do so because bids came back too high.
As a result, the city negotiated a one-year extension of its current contract with Republic Services, which is set to expire on Dec. 31.