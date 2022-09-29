READING, Pa. — It was a handshake handover for a place filled with memories.

"I'm feeling a sense of relief," said Jeannette DeAngelo, the president of Reading Civic Theater, "a sense of sadness, because I've spent many, many years here at this hall."

The last page of the script for the Reading Civic Theatre's time at the building in the 100 block of North Tenth Street, which dates back to the Coolidge administration, has been written.

"I'm feeling a lot of relief that it's over, that we can start the next part of our journey," DeAngelo said.

It's now under new ownership, but not before months of cleaning.

"Trying to move out of this large, four-story building at the same time prepping for our new venue," DeAngelo explained. "I never thought I'd have to clean a building like this."

The new owner, Tony Khanna, said he doesn't know yet what will happen with the space, but he does want to preserve and maintain the unique exterior.

"It's too early to tell, but it will be always appearance, should be very close to it," Khanna said. "They should feel like we shouldn't forget it."

The next act for the theater has been underway for months now, in the middle of its inaugural season of shows at the former Fox East multiplex in Exeter Township.

"Now that we have our own venue and we can rehearse and perform there, we are looking to expand our season," DeAngelo said.

The big move was needed to keep the theater group going.