EXETER TWP., Pa - New life into an old storytelling space.
"It's very strange to not see a movie screen on the floor anymore,” said director Brandon Kegerize.
As the offspring of famous Disney villains dance about the new stage for the Reading Civic Theatre, at the former Fox Theatre in Exeter Township, one of the show's stars is still in disbelief.
"I think it is so incredibly amazing that reading civic theatre, it finally gets to open this brand new show in this brand new building,” said Paige Anderson who portrays ‘Mal’.
For the Reading Civic Theatre as it starts it's next chapter, in its new home, this sign speaks volumes.
"I cannot tell you how excited I was,” said Reading Civic Theatre President Jeannette DeAngelo. “This has never happened for us."
Not many new theaters make history on opening night.
"The most rewarding part is going to be able to see this huge audience, which is sold out tonight be able to see this amazing show we've put together,” said Kegerize.
For the cast and crew, togetherness on and off stage is a common theme.
"This show is all about unity and power and family and I think it's just a perfect show for families to come see,” said Anderson.
As it transports an audience with an ever growing need for escape from the real world.
"They want to go to see family shows,” DeAngelo said. “They want to go to see a feel-good show and this is certainly it. It has a wonderful message and I think people need that in our world.”
The villains in the real world will still be there when the curtains close, but on a stage in Exeter Township, the descendants of the bad guys fight for redemption, and a theatre gets a new lease on life.
"It's quite a tribute to what we have created,” said DeAngelo.
The Descendants runs through June 19th.