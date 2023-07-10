READING, Pa. – Reading City Council received an update on a sidewalk repair and replacement project Monday afternoon during its Committee of the Whole meeting.
The city had established the program to assist owner-occupied single-family homes with the repair or replacement of sidewalks, not to exceed $5,000. However, the project has languished in inertia.
City officials provided councilmembers a brief history as to why. Last month, the city reached out to 10 Reading-based concrete contractors to determine why they did not respond to the advertised bid for the project. The city was told part of the problem is the projects are small.
On Monday afternoon, officials indicated the project as constituted would have to be paid through prevailing wage, which will make the project more expensive and more complicated.
To circumvent this dilemma, administrators advised the committee they could provide residents with a list contractors to do the work from which the homeowners can select. Once the work is completed and approved by the city, Reading will pay the contractors for their work. Reading estimates this work could be done by the summer's end, 2024.
This proved acceptable to councilmembers who spoke. Some expressed that residents who applied deserve action on the matter, as the project is now four years old.
PowerCorpsPHL
In other business, the committee entered the city into an agreement with PowerCorpsPHL, a City of Philadelphia initiative.
PowerCoprsPHL was launched in 2013 to address the city's environmental stewardship initiatives as well as Philadelphia's youth workforce development and violence prevention priorities. PowerCorpsPHL annually enrolls about 150 young adults to serve full time for between four to 10 months as AmeriCorps members. While they are in service, those members serve on projects that address environmental priorities and stewardship of public places.
Specifically, as it relates to the city of Reading, PowerCorpsPHL managed the Reading Climate Corps 2022 pilot program. The 2023 version will consist of up to 10 young adults, ages 18 through 26, in six months of service. During that term, they will complete at least 15 service projects consisting of 780 service hours per Corps member.
In addition, the Corps plans to connect at least 70% of program graduates to meaningful employment, post-secondary education or continued national service.
Cameras at City Park
Finally, the committee learned that the United Way could fund cameras at City Park, but that it was premature to discuss the matter more than speculatively Monday afternoon and the matter was deferred. The city currently has one camera in City Park.