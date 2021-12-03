READING, Pa. – As many gathered around the Christmas tree and the menorah Thursday night for Reading's downtown holiday lighting celebrations, the sentiment was that this year's event was especially joyous. 

"We are really excited that we are getting to somewhat of a little bit of normalcy this year," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran. "We are inviting the community to come out and celebrate with us in a dual celebration."
 
As Hanukkah is coming to a close in a few days, the Jewish Federation of Reading lit the latest candle on the menorah Thursday night before everyone moved across the street to the Christmas tree. 
 
"Hannukah is really a holiday of religious tolerance," said Carole Robinson of Sinking Spring, "so I think that's a great way to celebrate Hannukah, with people that celebrate other holidays."
 
The return of the downtown holiday gatherings also served to show that despite recent violence, the city is still moving forward to continue revitalization efforts, with Alvernia University's Reading CollegeTowne just a block away.
 
"A lot of great things are happening downtown in the city," Moran said. "We want to continue to invite those from the city to collaborate and socialize and create synergy."
 
The Reading High School choir wowed the crowed with their haunting yet hopeful rendition of "Carol of the Bells."
 
"It's amazing, honestly. It's really refreshing," said Reading High School senior Celeste Vega Richardson, "and I think it's really healthy for all of us to be here and doing something productive together."
 
With the menorah on one side of the street and the Christmas tree on the other, a common theme was unity — not just among different faith groups but for all people in the city, especially after not having the celebration last year.
 
"I've been raised in this city and I believe that this city is a great place to live and a great place to work," said Bishop and Pastor Robert Brookins. "We need to bless it — not curse it, but to bless it.
 

