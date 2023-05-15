READING, Pa. – A room filled up inside the Village Café in Reading on Monday night. Parents, elected officials and students were among the people there, all looking to curb violence.
"It means so much that so many young women and young men are in there, just trying to say not only what their problem is, but what their solutions look like," said Sara Torres of Reading.
The meeting came following several recent shootings and after police said students were caught at Reading High School and the Northwest Middle School with guns. Reading police recently said that gun violence in the city is down when compared to last year. Torres has a son at the high school.
"Conversations are good, but when are we going to start acting? Acting is very important," Torres said.
Those at the meeting heard from people who lost loved ones to violence. Resources like youth programs, firearm safety, mental health and educational support were discussed. People also discussed underlying causes of violence and the impacts of trauma.
"We are trying everything we can to keep the wonderful children, wonderful, and amazing and safe. We just need to start the action, to put the action into the conversation," said Torres.
"I think we had a good starting point as far as solutions and being able to discuss that as a group," said Radarra McLendon, executive director of the nonprofit Village of Reading.
McLendon helped organize the meeting. She said meetings will take place on a monthly basis.
"To continue these conversations, to get more people involved and to get our community active," said McLendon.
McLendon said she will be sending a letter to Reading City council, proposing things she said council can act on that will help reduce violence.