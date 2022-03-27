READING, Pa. - After another deadly shooting in the city, the Reading community is gathering in an effort to end the gun violence.

Berks County residents gathered at City Park on Sunday, urging the community to come together and stop the shootings.

Demonstrators started gathering at the band shell at City Park around 5:30 p.m.

The One Love Project is calling this movement 'March to the Stop of Violence.'

One of the organizers tells 69 News, this past week he has not felt safe in the area.

Organizers are urging everyone in the community to come together and fight against the spike in violence the area has seen recently.

Just this past Friday police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed in a car in the area of Lackawanna Street and Schuylkill Avenue.

Authorities say a number of the shootings lately have involved younger people. It's a trend organizers at Sunday's movement say they've been very concerned about.

Demonstrators will be marching around the city Sunday evening before returning to City Park for a vigil.

