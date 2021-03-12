READING, Pa. – As Berks County tries to lure the attention of the state health department for more vaccine access, smaller community organizations and pharmacies are working together to get the vaccine out sooner rather than later.
One example of this is The Forge in Reading, which is partnering with the Olivet Boys and Girls Club to make a pop-up vaccination clinic available on Friday at 9 a.m.
The Forge acquired 150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the West Reading Drug Store, and will administer them at the Olivet Boys and Girls Club at 677 Clinton St. in Reading. All appointments have already been filled.
"Berks County as a whole isn't getting the large amounts of vaccine like they would need, we have high cases, so we want to make sure these small organizations like us and others are doing everything we can," said Ebony McNeil, chairman of The Forge.
Those with the Olivet Boys and Girls Club wanted to make their locations available early on.
"We talked about using the Clinton Street site because of where it's located in the city and there's people who need it," said Christopher Winters, president and CEO of Olivet. "It's a safe place to come. It's a safe place to park."
It's a larger space than the first Forge pop-up vaccination clinic.
"This time we have even more people coming so we definitely needed a bigger space so that it can provide better social distancing and we can service more people and faster," said McNeil.
Those behind The Forge are also keeping an eye on progress at the planned mass vaccination site in Muhlenberg Township and want to help there, too.
"Obviously, The Forge would love to even partner with them if we could but, if not, we will definitely, any time we get our hands on a batch of vaccinations, we will make sure people who need it get those vaccinations," said McNeil.