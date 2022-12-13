READING, Pa. - During a press conference Tuesday, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced the arrests of three men in connection with a brawl and deadly shooting at Brookline Park in Reading.

Adams said the two shooters, Anthony Boria and Julian Evans, are charged with 3rd degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and other charges.

A third person, Henry Madera Jr., is also facing charges for involvement in the fight and fatal shooting. He was arrested Tuesday in Florida.

The shooting left 18-year-old Amiere Tyhee Bibbs dead; police say three other teens also suffered gunshot wounds.

According to Adams, all three defendants gave false testimonies in court saying they were not present at the park that day. Boria, Evans and Madera are also charged with perjury.

Neighbors in the area say they are relieved that there has been some development with the case. Nine months later, they recall what they saw the night when police say what started as a fist fight turned fatal.

An otherwise quiet area, according to neighbors, Brookline Park lit up with lights from police cruisers and ambulances, caution tape blew in the wind and one neighbor reported seeing a mother weep after shots rang out at the park.

"Parents have to pay attention to their kids," said Elena Poblete. "They should ask what they're doing or where they are, so they can be safe."

Poblete says she has an 18-year-old of her own, who she tries to keep tabs on.

"I try hard," she laughed.

Poblete remembers what the park looked like back in March and how she felt when she heard the loud bangs.

"I feel scared when I saw the police and ambulance because I knew something happened. I heard the shootings, but I thought it was fireworks," said Poblete.

Like all the neighbors we spoke with, she says she is relieved police have made three arrests.

"That's really good, and I think they're doing a good job if they're arresting the right people," said Poblete.

"I'm glad they're making some progress on it," said Bill Hartman, a neighbor. "I'm sure it was a cover up among some of the kids involved."

Hartman frequently walks his son's dog, Buster, near the park; he says his teenage granddaughter had been here approximately 15 minutes before the big fight and shots rang out.

"It was kind of frightening," said Hartman.

He says he feels troubled that teens resorted to violence; he says he is also thinking of the family of Bibbs' family.

"It's very troubling that they do that, and I feel for the family who lost the child. I hear he was a very nice young man," he added. "I hope it moves forward, and the guilty ones are held accountable."

We reached out to Governor Mifflin for a statement in response to today's announcement. District officials say this is an ongoing investigation, and they will not be commenting on it.