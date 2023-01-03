READING, Pa. – The City of Reading is looking to increase the number of on-street parking spaces in southeast Reading.
However, the effort will require one major change.
As part of Mayor Eddie Moran's initiative to increase on-street parking, Nathan Matz, executive director of the Reading Parking Authority, has proposed turning Cotton Street into a one-way street, heading west towards the city.
Matz made a presentation to Reading City Council at its Committee of the Whole session Monday night, even though council had introduced an ordinance last month to make the change.
Matz said the work to make the recommendation, including studies by traffic engineers, has been going on for months.
Matz said there is definitely a parking crisis in the city, but stressed that the most number of complaints come from the southeast section.
The proposal suggests Cotton Street would have one travel lane, with parking permitted on both sides of the street. A bike lane could also be considered, Matz said.
"One of the most important things is that it will provide 180 additional on-street, free parking spaces for residents," Matz said.
He also said the study suggests that traffic would be reduced by 50% on Cotton Street, creating a safer environment.
"That's huge for Cotton Street, but another benefit of allowing parking on both sides will result in an effective traffic-calming measure that will improve public safety," Matz said. "People will slow down when there's parking on both sides, and that’s a great thing in an area with lots of kids."
A second recommendation is to make South Street a single-lane, one-way street traveling east.
That recommendation will not increase parking, but it will increase safety.
Matz said the current two-lane street narrows to 13 feet in some places, meaning two cars cannot fit.
"If you ever travel on South Street, you have to stop at the end of the block and wait, or your car will get hit," he added.
South Street runs along the perimeter of Saint Peter the Apostle Church Cemetery.
Council Vice President Donna Reed said the two changes are being proposed for very challenging streets.
"If this goes forward, I think it's a nice prototype for other areas of the city," Reed said.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, whose district includes southeast Reading, asked council to table the ordinances next week, as she wants to schedule community meetings before allowing the vote to take place.
"We absolutely owe it to the folks that live along Cotton Street," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.
Council did not object, but Reed asked Goodman-Hinnershitz to attempt to have the community meetings completed before the end of February.
Striped parking
In a related matter, Matz asked council for guidance on the next phase of the effort to paint lines for parking spaces on city streets.
Last summer, the city had approved a pilot program to paint defined parking spaces on 31 city blocks.
If council wants the lines painted on every city street, Matz said it will be a two-year process.
Reed asked her fellow councilmembers to prepare a list of streets in their districts which need the painted spaces and a list of streets which would not benefit from the effort.
The project is also intended to create additional on-street parking spaces.