READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council introduced an ordinance Monday night to give $1 million each to Alvernia University, Albright College, and Reading Area Community College.

The $3 million total would come from American Rescue Plan funds, but the council said it would like to further discuss the recommendations at a committee meeting next week.

Councilman Chris Daubert said he would be in favor of increasing the amount for Alvernia to $1.5 million because it would be an economic investment in the city through the university's Reading CollegeTowne initiative.

"The project that Alvernia put forward is really tailored towards economic development for the city," Daubert said. "I would be OK with the upping that allocation because it has a different impact on the economics of our city."

In October, the state awarded $7.5 million to Alvernia for the second phase of the Reading CollegeTowne project. The university said the money will allow it to add a physician associate program and refresh its nursing program. It also plans to add a community clinic and expand downtown housing.

Councilwoman Donna Reed agreed with Daubert about potentially increasing the award from the city, but said that RACC and Albright have important projects that are also of value to the people of the city.

Last month, RACC received $5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants from the state for the Weitz Health Pavilion. The building will undergo a series of physical improvements to increase the learning space for healthcare students and workers. The project will put all of the school's healthcare programming under one roof.

In addition, the state granted $3 million to Albright last month to renovate its Leo Camp Building. It will become the home of the Science Research Institute, which offers after-school and summer learning programs to students in middle school and high school.

Albright's renovations will also include the addition of a food and brewery science lab.

Councilmembers said they would entertain discussing raising the allocations for all three institutions.