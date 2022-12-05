READING, Pa. – Reading City Council introduced three proposed ordinances Monday which could raise the salaries for elected officials by 25%.
If approved at the next regular meeting on Dec. 19, the ordinances will:
Amend the salary of the mayor to $90,750, from the current rate of $72,600.
Amend the salary of the auditor to $78,750, from the current rate of $63,000.
Amend the salaries of city councilmembers to $6,250, from the current rate of $5,000.
All the proposed raises would become effective in January 2024, following the next general election for some of the positions.
Council stressed that all the proposed rate increases are aimed at the positions and not the current individuals who currently hold the positions.
Council has been discussing and debating the matter since Aug. 22, when an ordinance was introduced to increase the mayor's salary 36.3%.
The 25% rate was eventually reached as a compromise for those councilmembers who opposed voting for a high increase in the same year the city exited Act 47, the state's program for financially distressed cities.
Last week, council had informally agreed to keep the council pay as is, but on Monday night, Councilmembers Melissa Ventura and Wesley Butler asked council to reconsider.
Butler argued that times have changed and that raising the rate could attract more young candidates who are not in positions to volunteer their time as freely as older people who are established in their careers.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said she opposed the increase in pay for council.
"I think it's a statement to the community that we are here to serve them," Reed said, "and that we're not looking at the bottom line for more money."
It appeared Monday night that council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz and Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz were willing to support Ventura and Butler, which would give the four votes necessary for the ordinance to pass.
Also Monday, at the request of Finance Director Jamar Kelly, council tabled a scheduled vote for the final adoption of the 2023 budget.
Also at Kelly's request, council agreed to hold a special voting meeting next Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. for the purpose of adopting the budget and the tax rate.
The proposed $100.7 million budget is expected to be adopted as a final plan without any tax increase.