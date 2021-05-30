READING, Pa. — Reading could be entering a fight to keep the Fightin Phils in Baseballtown.
According to state Rep. Mark Rozzi and other sources at the city and state levels, Major League Baseball is requiring renovations for the Fightin Phils to continue playing at FirstEnergy Stadium, a 70-year-old ballpark that is owned by the city.
Rozzi said the cost of those upgrades could reach $15 million.
If those renovations are not made, the team could be required to move to another location or stadium that has already met those up-to-date standards.
Rozzi said state legislators in Berks County are working closely with Reading Mayor Eddie Moran to help secure funding through the Cares Act and other programs.
"The Reading Fightin Phils have been an integral part of our city's baseball heritage since 1967," Moran said in a statement. "Working closely with our state delegation will be key to find ways to help find the necessary funds for the needed improvements for the stadium."
69 News has reached out to the team for comment and is awaiting a statement.