READING, Pa. – Parking was a hot topic Monday night, as Reading City Council proposed two ordinances in an attempt to address parking issues throughout the city.
Council's first ordinance looks to remove metered parking in the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of North Ninth Street.
In January 2021, the city added parking meters to ten city blocks on the advice of the Reading Parking Authority, which said the additional enforcement areas would benefit downtown businesses.
Months later, though, council began hearing complaints from residents of North Ninth Street who claimed the meters were adversely affecting them with parking tickets which they could not afford.
The second ordinance proposes to require parking within stall lines in designated parking spaces.
The move is meant to create more on-street parking by preventing vehicles from taking up more than one space.
The administration explained the plan would begin as a pilot program for parking stalls on 20 to 30 blocks before implementing the parking stall lines on a citywide basis.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz called the proposal a very powerful change in the way that residents park.
"We need to speak with the parking authority on this," she said. "I understand what's being said, and it's interesting because it will require people to develop better parking skills."
The introduced ordinances could be adopted in two weeks.
Also during Monday's meeting, council voted to adopt an ordinance to limit the hours of parking meter enforcement after public outcry over excessive enforcement during entertainment events at the Santander Arena & Performing Arts Center.
That decision limits enforcement to Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.