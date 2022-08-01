READING., Pa. — The Reading City Council, at its committee of the whole meeting on Monday, discussed a twice-tabled resolution that would forgive a $1.475 million debt for the Reading Housing Authority.

The housing authority has asked that a loan that was extended to the original owner of River Oak Apartments on River Road be forgiven so that the authority, which now owns the apartments, can incur new debt to make needed repairs to the 72 apartment units.

Stacey J. Keppen, the RHA's executive director, explained how dire the situation is. Keppen said the request for the loan forgiveness is driven solely by the authority's desire to preserve an anchor development.

"We find ourselves concluding that there is no environment in which this endeavor is profitable for us in the foreseeable future," Keppen said. "There is increasing evidence that without debt relief, we will be unable to secure funding on the open market from even the most community-based lender."

Keppen said that without the relief from the debt, the development will have an operating loss of $46,000 per year by 2027, and by the year 2038, the cumulative operating loss would exceed $600,000.

"Our ability to meet that obligation in its current form is virtually impossible," she added.

Edwin Stock, solicitor for the housing authority, noted to the council that it was a former administration that had asked the authority to assume ownership of River Oak.

"Because the prior owner had clearly indicated that they were going to walk away, there was a real concern that the property would fall into the hands of a private landlord — a slumlord — to be totally candid," Stock said. "So, we were specifically asked to consider it, and we did. I think that's relevant."

Councilwoman Donna Reed said she is hopeful that the council can support the forgiveness of the loan.

"I think it's important for the public to understand that the monies are going back into that property to make it a better housing situation for the residents," Reed said. "It's really public money for public purposes."

Frank Denbowski, Mayor Eddie Moran's chief of staff, said the administration fully supports the forgiveness of the loan.

"We recognize the need for the capital improvements, which are necessary for us to continue to have decent and safe housing," Denbowski said. "I think it's really important that we take the lead because the administration is concerned what would be the alternative. It wouldn't be good."

At two previous council meetings, frequent commenter Rev. Evelyn Morrison highly criticized the proposed loan forgiveness. Last Monday, Morrison stressed that the city is not a lending institution.

"Your fiduciary responsibility is to be able to manage well our tax-based finances," she said. "Anytime that an entity secures a loan through community and economic development funds, there's a responsibility to pay it back so other people can benefit from these revolving loans."

Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said she appreciates that the River Oak Apartments are very well kept and provide a high quality of life.

"However, I think as a city, we need to be very consistent with our practices," Cepeda-Freytiz said. "Because we choose to forgive one loan but not forgive the another, so I'd like to give this more thought. I'd like to talk more with the city solicitor to figure out what is the best practice in this case."

The council will consider the resolution to forgive the $1.457 million loan next Monday night.