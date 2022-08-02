READING, Pa. — Reading police are continuing to investigate three shootings that happened less than 24 hours apart.

The first happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Spring Garden Street. Police said they found Edwin Rivera-Valentín dead at the scene.

Less than an hour later, the police said Quadell Spradley was shot in the 1200 block of Church Street. He died from his injuries at Reading Hospital.

Around midnight Monday morning is when the police said they found a man shot inside a parked car in the area of Greenwich and Locust streets.

"When I opened the door, there were cops all over the place," said Ralph Eckert, who lives nearby.

Concerns about the shootings came up at the Reading City Council's committee of the whole meeting Monday night, when Frank Denbowski, Mayor Eddie Moran's chief of staff, said the administration would be foregoing the usual police report, since the police chief was at a conference.

"I understand we can't release a lot of information, but the public out there is wondering what the heck is going on," said Councilwoman Donna Reed. "We have to have some degree of response."

"Without getting into too much detail, it's on our radar," Denbowski said. "We're addressing it, and just because you don't hear something right away doesn't mean that we're not addressing it."

The violence caught the attention of state Rep. Manny Guzman Jr., who represents Reading. He said he is saddened by the events, and he is calling for more cooperation between city residents and the police.

Police said the three shootings are being treated as separate incidents, and they do not believe there is any threat to the public, as they do not think the shootings were random.

So far, no arrests have been announced in connection with any of the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reading Police Department or Crime Alert Berks County.