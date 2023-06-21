READING, Pa. - Authorities say charges are being upped against two men after a double shooting in downtown Reading turned deadly.

Police said two people were shot while driving in a car in the 300 block of Penn Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Jorge Mercado-Castro, 32, died at the hospital one day later.

69 News asked Reading City Council President Donna Reed about the violence.

She said it is counterintuitive to moving forward as a thriving city.

"No one should be in danger driving down Penn Street, driving down any street. No one should be in danger walking," said Reed.

Investigators say Kevin Irizzary-DeMarco, 24, and John Roman, 31, now face homicide charges.

"Both were involved in drugs, they were both involved in selling drugs and clearly they were both involved in violence," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Adams said a lot of the shooting was caught on video.

"I'm kind of shocked that these individuals would be so blatant to be involved in a shooting in a street where you gotta know there's a lot of cameras," said Adams.

It is one of multiple shootings in the city over the past couple of weeks. Reed said she wants it to be a city where everyone feels comfortable.

"And I truly understand right now why there are folks who do not, and we want to make sure that changes. And I'm willing and as council entirely is to work with anyone to make a difference," said Reed.

Adams said almost all of the violence that has occurred is being done by people who are ineligible to possess a firearm.