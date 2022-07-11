READING., Pa. – Reading City Council voted 4-1 to reject two proposed ordinances that could have made amendments to the city charter regarding how city department heads may be dismissed.
The proposed ordinances would have placed questions on the ballot in the general election on whether the charter should be amended so that council approval would be needed for the termination of the managing director and for the termination of all department directors.
All those positions currently serve at the will of the mayor and can be dismissed without just cause.
Prior to the meeting at the committee-of-the-whole meeting, council solicitor Michael Gombar gave an opinion that he did not believe the proposals would constitute a change in the form of government, meaning it would be within the right of council to adopt the ordinances.
Mayor Eddie Moran had expressed opposition to the proposals at previous meetings, calling them a back-door attempt at changing the strong-mayor form of government.
Moran reiterated Monday night that if approved, he would have exercised his right as mayor to veto the measures or legally challenge them.
“This is an ordinance that is against the strong-mayor form of government and if council wishes to change the form of government, I would ask that they would fully do it in a way that is ordered by the charter,” Moran said.
Both councilpersons Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz and Chris Daubert said they could not support the proposals, as they believed the changes could lead to potential conflicts in which a mayor would not be able to work effectively with the managing director or department heads.
Both had previously opposed the idea of forming a government study commission, but now said that may be the better way to go if council wants to make changes.
Councilwoman Donna Reed was the lone voice voting in favor of the ordinances, but said she understood everyone's point of view.
Reed said she felt the changes were needed to stop the excessive turnover the city has seen in the top positions over the past several years, and especially when a new mayor takes the helm.
“Seeing what has and what has not worked and seeing the amount of incredible turnover we've seen among the departments, I felt this was important and was the right track to take,” Reed said. “I believe if these ordinances do not go forward, then council needs to seriously consider bringing forward the concept of a government study commission to the floor as soon as possible."
To potentially change the form of city government, council and voters would have to approve the formation of a government study commission, which would be tasked with a lengthy process of making recommendations for possible changes to the form of government.
In other business, council:
-was reminded by Moran that on Thursday the official papers will be signed to withdraw Reading from Act 47 for distressed cities. Moran said a celebration will take place in city park from noon until 7 p.m. and include music and food for city employees and community members.
-tabled a resolution that asked the city to forgive a $1.475 million debt for the Reading Housing Authority. The authority asked that the loan that was extended to the original owner of River Oak Apartments, Schuylkill Avenue, be forgiven so that the authority -which now owns the apartments- could incur new debt to make needed repairs to the 72 apartment units. Council members said they needed to have further discussion on the request at a future committee-of-the-whole meeting.
-voted to increase the salary of the finance director by $15,000, bringing it to $120,000, to reflect an expansion of the job to include the role of deputy managing director.
-approved an ordinance amendment that will allow law enforcement agencies, authorized to enforce city ordinances, to have the authority to seize devices being used at public park properties which are in violation of city ordinances for possible forfeiture and destruction. The law would permit the seizure of such things as speakers or music devices which are violating the noise ordinance.
-authorized residential permit parking from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a two-hour period for non-permit holders in the 100 blocks of Schiller Street and North 8th Streets and the 200 block of Reed Street.