READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council tabled a proposed ordinance that would have given the mayor a 36.3% salary increase.

The proposal would take the salary to $99,000 from the current $72,600 on the first Monday in January 2024.

The proposal also called for the salary to increase to $102,000 in 2025; $105,000 in 2026; and $108,000 in 2027.

The mayor's salary has not been adjusted since 2011 because of the city's participation in Act 47 for distressed cities. The city came out of Act 47 earlier this year.

Councilwoman Donna Reed called the proposed increase for the mayor's salary "obscene."

"The amount of increase for the mayor's salary — I think it is just fairly obscene when you think of the situation," Reed said. "We're in a city where, according to the 2020 census, the median household income is $35,745 annually. We are not a rich city."

"The final number for the mayoral salary in 2027 will exceed the top Berks County commissioner salary by $10,000," she continued. "My question to everyone is, 'Are we in this to make money, or are we in this to be public servants?'"

Reed said she would consider only a moderate increase in the mayor's salary.

Reed noted that her comments were not directed at the current mayor, Eddie Morán, as the proposed salary increase would be for whomever takes that office in 2024.

The tabled ordinance also included proposals to: increase the pay of councilmembers to $8,000 from $5,000 per year; increase the salary of the president of council to $8,750 from $5,500; and adjust the salary for the city auditor — all of which would be effective January 2024.

Most city councilmembers spoke against any pay increase for council positions.

Managing Director William Heim said the proposed salaries were based on those in similar Pennsylvania cities that have a "strong mayor" form of government.

Heim also said the salary recommendations were made by PFM Group, the consulting group that was tasked with overseeing Reading's transition out of Act 47.

Several councilmembers agreed that the mayor's salary needs to be increased but that the city should make conservative decisions in the first year coming out of Act 47.

Councilman Wesley Butler said Reading should be in line with other municipalities, and expressed support for the ordinance as written.

Councilmembers consented to hold a discussion on the proposed ordinance at a future committee-of-the-whole meeting and broaden the topic to address the scope of responsibilities for the mayor.