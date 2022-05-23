READING, Pa. – Is the City of Reading's form of government still working?
During its Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, City Council revisited a proposal originally brought up in March to consider forming a commission to study if the home rule charter form of government is still appropriate or if another type of government should replace it.
Councilwoman Donna Reed took the lead in the discussion, saying the home rule charter style of government is responsible for a lack of progress made with the city.
"I think this is long in the making for those of us who have sat here for a while," Reed said. "What we have seen clearly since 1996 has been the opposite of what this was intended to do, primarily in terms of a continuity in administrative positions."
Under the "home rule" form of government, municipal matters are governed by a local charter, rather than state laws, and the city administration has more authority to make decisions on its own. This type of government was implemented in the city in 1996 after it was approved by voters.
According to the City of Reading website, the home rule charter government provides that "all powers not specifically given to others by the Home Rule Charter are exercised by City Council. City Council acts as the legislative branch of City government."
"It's been unworkable because we look at the progress that our city has not made, versus our neighboring cities," Reed continued. "The constant changes in administrative positions have wreaked havoc with progress in this city, and we can all cite examples."
Reed said she is particularly concerned that a mayor has the right to fire anyone at will without the consent of council.
Other councilmembers, though, had concerns about allowing a commission to come up with a different form of government.
If council were to agree to move forward with such a commission, it would have to adopt an ordinance to form a government study commission, which would then have to gain the approval of voters in a general election.
The commission would then study the matter for up to 18 months and make a recommendation, which would once again go the voters.
Council would not have any input in the matter, which was troubling to some members.
"As much as I understand the purpose, I just want to caution you that it's not going to guarantee to fix for what you would want to see happen," said Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz. "I think there's other ways of going about doing it. I want to look at being more proactive."
Only Councilman Wesley Butler said he would support Reed's proposal, saying full-time councilmembers could prove to be beneficial to the city.
Gombar said council can make amendments to the existing charter, including limiting the power of the mayor to fire employees without the consent of council.
Councilmembers said they would be willing to have that discussion, and Reed agreed it could be a good compromise.