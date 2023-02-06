READING, Pa. – Reading City Council's strategic planning committee heard a brief report from the city administration Monday night regarding implementation of the Stantech Downtown Plus report.
Jamal F. Abodalo, community development director, said the study was commissioned in 2021 to look at the area between City Park and the river.
Abodalo said the administration will begin to put together resolutions which will be presented to council over the next few weeks.
The overall goal is to put together the steps and identify the funding sources to bring back a vibrant downtown.
"When we started the study, we basically looked at parameters of what would be able to improve the downtown and bring it back to being a vibrant downtown," Abodalo said.
"We discussed how to bring in more residents, how we would be able to encourage businesses to come back to the area, how we can deal with the parking, what can we do about traffic calming and how we will be able to incentivize special components of it," he said.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said that during her years of being on council, this has been one of slowest processes she has ever seen.
"The only real movement we saw downtown was when the Santander Arena was built, and then following that, years later, the DoubleTree Hotel," Goodman-Hinnershtiz said.
"Whatever administration takes on this strategic plan, it has to have a timeline on it and be monitored to see whether or not we're accomplishing it, and then document why we're not," she continued. "That's my biggest concern, that things keep falling through the cracks."
Goodman-Hinnershitz said she will not support the strategic plan unless she sees specific timelines and unless it includes the positions in city hall which will be accountable for implementation.
"We need to be able to sometimes backtrack a little bit and talk about what hasn't happened, and clearly state to the public why it hasn't, and then be able to say this is our plan moving forward," she added.
"Because the downtown is never going to be vibrant unless the community holds people in our position accountable," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "I think everyone could say they want something to happen downtown, but there doesn't ever seem to be any accountability."
Council President Donna Reed said she shared the concerns raised by Goodman-Hinnershitz.
"Many people will come to us and say, 'What's going on with this building or that building?'" Reed said. "They see no movement on it. It's been sitting there stationary or without activity."
"How can we address that both from the city standpoint that things are being done and that we as a city are holding people accountable?" Reed asked.
Abodalo said he would be happy to bring in out-of-town developers to speak to council via Zoom to address what is being done.
Managing Director William Heim said it's important to identify the parts of the plan that can be controlled by the city.
"As you know, we can't make developers make investments," Heim said. "We can assist them trying to get some incentives from the state and federal government, when possible, but it's a lot more complex."
"One of the things I think that makes things difficult right now, especially following COVID, is that everybody's kind of struggling to regain sense of normalcy, and that hurts development," Heim said. "But I think there are some things that we can identify as priorities that we can achieve within a timeline that we have more control over."
Reed said such information would go a long way for the public to feel that something is happening with the downtown buildings.