READING, Pa. – Members of Reading City Council are urging residents to get involved in their communities to combat ongoing urban violence.
Councilmembers on Monday night said they were compelled to speak out and address the violence that is being seen on a frequent basis throughout the city.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the city needs a comprehensive plan to look at all strategies to address the violence.
"I know we've had public dialogue and that's really good, but it goes beyond the dialogue," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "It comes about by getting stakeholders together. We need to aim first to figure out what we want to do and how we do it strategically."
"I hope to be able to have a dialogue with this body and our leadership," she added. "Be able to say how are we going to make this happen."
Just a few days ago, Councilwoman Donna Reed was standing at the scene of the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man.
It was the fifth homicide in her district in the span of just over a month.
"It's heartbreaking, it's terrifying, and it's maddening," said Reed, who represents District 5.
"You know, I worry about the city," Reed said. "We talked about quality of life. There's only so much government can do, but as a government, we can step up in many ways. We can enforce quality of life so that we show that we have pride in our city."
A memorial remains at the scene of Friday's deadly shooting on Schuylkill Avenue, near Lackawanna Street. Police quickly arrested the suspect, 18-year-old Wilson Ventura-Cruz, and charged him with first- and third-degree murder.
In February, two teens were shot and killed near the Getty Mart on West Greenwich Street. Nyjee Jefferson, 20, of Philadelphia was arrested in that case.
On March 10, two more men were killed on Miltimore Street between West Oley and West Greenwich streets. At last check, no arrests have been made.
Reed urged all city officials to go out and talk to people on the streets.
"Maybe instead of sitting around the table talking to each other and legislators, maybe we should just take a walk in our blocks," Reed suggested. "Go door to door and talk to people."
Reed said council must do more.
"I think we asked half a year ago about following up on deconversion incentives (changing rental properties back to single-family dwellings) and about homeownership incentive," she said. "The transience of this community is lending itself to the kind of issues that we're dealing with. We have too many people crowded into too many places, and we've let some landlords do terrible things to the city and its housing stock."
Reed also called for more police officers to be added to the city force.
"We owe it to our citizens and to our police officers that they have more people," Reed said. "The amount of (police) visibility on the street is helpful."
"We know from statistics that we've read nationally," Reed said, "the mental health issues that have emerged from the pandemic, certainly plays into that, and ultimately, ultimately, the proliferation of guns."
Ultimately, Reed said, the solutions start at home.
"It's within that apartment, within that house," she said, "how you raise your kids, how you teach your kids, the values you have with the people you live with."
Council President Jeff Waltman said he agreed with what was said, but that there is no one solution.
"There's probably about 90 things we need to do better," Waltman said. "The most important is the educational element of these young people. We live in a world where everything is driven by more and more competition. We've made this world so complicated with the internet and everything else that the youth are up against more than we could have ever imagined in our youth."
Waltman said it starts with education.
"It really starts at a very young age and also continuing through high school of keeping life in perspective," Waltman said. "The world is constantly pumping so much information that gets in front of people every day, and we lose sight of the simplicity of life."
"And I think that's the message that we must figure out how to convey to people," he added. "It's just about overall behavior, so that people understand that this is a city where we respect each other, and cleanliness is important, and respect is important."
Councilwoman Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz urged people to go out in the community and get to know the neighborhoods.
"For every community-based organization throughout the city, come out of your establishments, assess and evaluate your immediate areas, and figure out what the needs are, and then maybe collectively we could figure out how to find the solutions," Cepeda-Freytiz said. "For every church throughout the community, come out of your building and maybe start praying throughout the city."
"I think it's important for us to come out of our spaces, out of our walls, and really get to know our community because then simultaneously we can start to identify problems, or more importantly, find solutions," she said. "We tend to over-complicate matters."
Cepeda-Freytiz said residents can download the city's iRequest app where they can anonymously report issues throughout the city.