EXETER TWP., Pa. - After years of going unused, the Reading Country Club is ready to welcome community members back. On Saturday, the club with host a rebirth event that will showcase the grounds and event space.

"There were taxpayers paying their money into a building they couldn't even come and enjoy," said General Manager of Reading Country Club Kyle Allison ahead of the event on Saturday.

A decision made just weeks ago made it official that the club could be back in business as an event space. An agreement was made with Reading Hospitality Management that the DoubleTree would cater all events at the club and offer exclusive menu options. The former Castle Pub Restaurant and Bar remains vacant.

On Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests will be welcomed inside for a seated dinner. The balconies will be used to offer drinks and cigars by a fire. Prepare to feel a bit festive as the club decorates for the holidays, giving just a taste of the type of events those in charge plan to offer. The event inside on Saturday is sold out.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. community members are invited to enjoy the grounds outside. An admission-free event, it will take place rain or shine, with nine food trucks surrounding the club and music provided by the Mitch Milanek Duo. Guests are encouraged to attend with blankets or lawn chairs.

Guests attending the outdoor event are encouraged to park on the upper lot at Boscov's East and take a shuttle bus to the country club.

Kyle Allison says the club will host events for Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve and Christmas during the Festival of Lights. The venue is also available for parties and weddings.