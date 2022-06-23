Ann and Christ Kraras

Ann and Christ Kraras were honored at an Albright College ceremony on June 10.

READING, Pa. - A Reading couple is honored for their philanthropic support of Albright College. 

A ceremony was held earlier this month at the college where the names of Ann and Christ Kraras were etched on the Founders Wall. Founders Wall honors alumni and friends whose philanthropic support of the college reaches or exceeds $1 million. 

Christ Kraras grew up next to the campus and graduated from Albright in 1969.

In 2005, Albright bestowed the college's highest honor, the Jacob Albright Award, on Christ, for making outstanding contributions to the Albright community, his profession and in service to society.

