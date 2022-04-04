READING, Pa. - This will be the soundtrack of Reading all week, but just a few blocks away at Jersey Ink, this soundtrack is music to their ears.
"It's very humbling and it's an honor," said Susan Becker, owner of Reading-based Jersey Ink Custom Apparel.
For the past 8 years, the North 9th Street-based company has provided its services to Berks Arts, stitching, sticking and screen-printing merch for Berks Jazz Fest.
"We know it's a really big deal, Jazz Fest is huge," said Susan Becker. "People come from all around the world."
"They're great to work with every year," said Daniel Becker, a co-owner and graphic designer.
Though the festival kicked off on Friday, those colorful logos and multi-color designs are still being cranked out as demand continues to crescendo.
"Hats, polos, the really nice jackets that have been selling really well," said Daniel Becker," and of course the T-shirts."
Online merch sales at Jazz Fest have also been key.
"It's fun to see them all around town right now," said Susan Becker.
With how important this festival is to Berks County, this company is glad to to create one note in the symphony that is Jazz Fest.
"It's just exciting to be part of something so big, especially in our own backyard, right here in our community," said Susan Becker.