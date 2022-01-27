READING, Pa. - Dr. Tim Medianick, a dentist at Boulevard Dental Associates in Reading and native of Kyiv, moved to the U-S with his 9 siblings when we was 13.
"My parents made a brave move and they came here," said Medianick, "so for that, I'm very grateful."
He still has cousins in Kyiv and says they've grown accustomed to living in a state of war. He says, though, they're not as worried of the possibility of a Russian invasion as much as the west is.
"Most Ukrainians don't think that they will do a full invasion, even though we think that they will," he said. "So, there's two stories here. As far as my family, are they scared, yes, because even though they might not think that invasion is immediate, but nobody knows what Putin does."
Dr. Medianick isn't just watching from afar; he often travels back to Ukraine for volunteer dental work, and just a few years ago, provided dental services to Ukrainian soldiers in the middle of a war zone.
"As we work on their teeth, we hear the bombings," said Medianick. "I asked the soldier, 'so where is the frontline?' He said, 'you see that treeline over there? That's where it's at.' So we were literally just over a mile away from that area."
He says Ukrainians are grateful for the help of the US and other countries around the world.
"They're the best people in the world," said Medianick. "I'm subjective here, but they would give you the last thing they have if you come to their house, that's how generous they are."