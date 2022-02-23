READING, Pa. – Dr. Tim Medianick moved to the U.S. when he was younger, but said he still has a lot of family members in Ukraine, who he said are concerned and trying to live a normal life.
"Ukraine's in a very difficult situation," said Medianick, a dentist who runs Boulevard Dental Associates on Kenhorst Boulevard in Reading.
Medianick, who was born in Ukraine, reacts to escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, as the U.S. imposes sanctions on Russia.
"Now Ukraine is looking for help," he said.
President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is carving out a large chunk of Ukraine, after recognizing rebel regions as independent states.
"By doing that, he basically declared war on Ukraine," Medianick said.
The dentist said his family over there has been living in a war state, in a sense, ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014.
"They're concerned," he said. "They try to live a normal life, but it's hard when you hear that tanks might be rolling in any day."
Meanwhile, as the threat of more action from Russia lingers, Ukranian volunteers are taking up arms and learning how to fight.
"My family in Ukraine, their friends, they are very concerned with what's happening, and they would not hesitate to defend their country," Medianick said. "Ukraine does not want war. Ukraine wants peace. The people of Ukraine are amazing. They want to live in peace."
Medianick says he is hoping to go back to Ukraine in May. It is on his schedule, and he said he is optimistic and hoping for the best.