READING., Pa. — Reading City Council on Monday heard comments from Alan Shuman, president of Shuman Development Group, questioning a new planning requirement for redevelopment projects in the city.
Shuman said that somewhere in the last year to 18-months, the city administration made a change to the development process.
"What I am specifically referring to is that the administration has come up with an unnecessary policy for interior renovations," Shuman said.
Shuman said the change is requiring interior renovations for redevelopment projects to be reviewed in a lengthy planning and land development process.
"Prior to that, for the 30 years that I've been doing development, the city zoning handled the development of a property for the change of use," Shuman said. "Planning was only involved if it dealt with the exterior land development, such as tearing out walls, or tearing a building down or building a new building. Adding planning when there's no external changes could cost thousands of dollars and add years to the cost of a project."
Shuman also said that while the city administration has made this a requirement, it has also said that zoning, planning or the administration could waive the requirements.
"It seems arbitrary and that it's really at the discretion of the city to which projects would get derailed or would get to move forward," he added.
Shuman said he has requested a meeting with the administration, but the city administration has not responded to him.
Frank Denbowski, the mayor's chief-of-staff, said the mayor decided not to meet with Shuman because he is currently involved in an active bidding process for a development project.
Council members said they were not aware of the policy and that they never voted on such a requirement.
Denbowski also said he is unfamiliar with the planning requirement, and that it most likely pre-dated the time when he joined the administration.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the matter demands a deeper dive in working with the city administration and the solicitor.
"We need to be able to look at how we need to improve this, because it is not good," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "We're not seeing the development that we need in the city and if we are creating barriers, then shame on us."
Council members directed Denbowski to set up an appointment between Shuman and the mayor as soon as possible.
Mayor Eddie Moran did not attend the committee-of-the-whole meeting.
The council said it will then follow up with the administration and address the matter at a future meeting.