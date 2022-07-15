READING, Pa. - The variants of COVID continue to keep the focus of local medical professionals.
"The fact that the variants are coming so quickly, it's probably going to be the nature of coronaviruses," said Dr. Bunmi Ojikutu, a Reading Hospital Tower Health doctor who specializes in pediatrics.
The newer variants also continue to spread faster.
"It is more transmissible and causing more severe illness," said Ojikutu.
Continuing to keep track of new variants is probably something most don't want to hear about anymore, but doctors encourage people to pay attention, as we continue to live with COVID.
"Going through that over and over is stressful for everyone," said Ojikutu. "The severity of the illness has to be reassessed with each new strain."
We still need to look after our elderly and kids, as that younger age group is now able to be vaccinated.
Ojikutu said they learned a lot with how the omicron variant impacted those under five, and how vital the vaccine is for the youngest age group.
"The percentage of them that developed MISC was alarming, 63 percent. That had no underlying risk factors," Ojikutu said.
The doctor hopes those parents who have not yet had their kids vaccinated will reconsider after we pass the halfway mark of summer and the school year looms.
"Until parents are really thinking about this again is really when we have to go back indoors in the fall or time to register for some indoor activity," Ojikutu said.
Not just kids, but also others who haven't kept up on their primary vaccine status.
"It's reassuring now but now is actually the time to prepare and to help your body to be ready to fight if and when it has to fight," Ojikutu said.