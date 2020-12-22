READING, Pa. - A small group's quiet, steady presence in downtown Reading will be felt no more, as the city council voted Monday night not to reauthorize the Downtown Improvement District, or DID.
First formed in 1995, the DID's mission was to preserve and improve the economic vitality of the city's central business district. Ambassadors in familiar red uniforms helped clean up litter and offered a free vehicle escort program.
The DID was also behind the city's Downtown Alive concert series and a host of festivals and midday cafes, delivering an economic boost to places like Jimmie Kramer's Peanut Bar and Restaurant on Penn Street. But, nothing is for free.
"I think this year, part of the issue is this everybody is very short on funds," said Michael Leifer, the Peanut Bar's owner.
City Councilwoman Donna Reed voted to end the DID, saying businesses paying assessment fees weren't getting what they wanted.
"To continue on this path, I would be dreading what I would see and what I would be responsible for should have my vote had been affirmative," said Reed.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz was in the minority who wanted to keep the DID, saying now was a bad time to move on.
"In order to have a clean and vibrant downtown, there has to be investment from all parties involved," said Goodman-Hinnershitz.
Mayor Eddie Moran released a statement, saying in part: "...We will fully engage and provide critical services to the area through my administration. This means that the area will continue to be clean and safe, not just for business owners but all residents."
The mayor's office told WFMZ's Jim Vasil on Tuesday afternoon, "The administration will convene a meeting with directors, including those in public works, the Reading Police Department and community development during the first half of January to discuss ways to continue providing services within the DID. We will assess our assets in terms of personnel, equipment and discuss staffing schedules. We will also discuss the reallocation of the funding that was earmarked for the DID to maximize services. Up for discussion will also be keeping as many ambassadors employed as possible."
Charles Broad, executive director of the DID and a former city police chief, respectfully declined to comment.