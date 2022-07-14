Reading City Hall

READING, Pa. - Reading is ready to stand on its own.

The city is officially exiting the state's budget oversight program after it was deemed to be in financial distress back in 2009.

Leaders say a number of administrations, city council and city workers were involved in helping the city get control of its finances.

"This has not been an easy process," said state Sen. Judy Schwank. "There was a lot of hard decisions that had to be made, some things that weren't always popular, but it got them on the road to fiscal sustainability. I applaud them for that."

Mayor Eddie Moran said a celebration is set for Thursday from 12-7 p.m. City Park.

City leaders had been pushing to end Reading's Act 47 status, which classified the city as a distressed municipality.

Reading is the 18th municipality to exit the program, and the ninth under the Wolf administration.

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you