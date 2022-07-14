READING, Pa. - Reading is ready to stand on its own.
The city is officially exiting the state's budget oversight program after it was deemed to be in financial distress back in 2009.
Leaders say a number of administrations, city council and city workers were involved in helping the city get control of its finances.
"This has not been an easy process," said state Sen. Judy Schwank. "There was a lot of hard decisions that had to be made, some things that weren't always popular, but it got them on the road to fiscal sustainability. I applaud them for that."
Mayor Eddie Moran said a celebration is set for Thursday from 12-7 p.m. City Park.
City leaders had been pushing to end Reading's Act 47 status, which classified the city as a distressed municipality.
Reading is the 18th municipality to exit the program, and the ninth under the Wolf administration.