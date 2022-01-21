READING, Pa. - The takedown of a drug ring that authorities say is responsible for a mass overdose in September is a harrowing reminder of the darkness addiction can cause.
The Reading-based Council on Chemical Abuse, or CoCA, applauds the bust, named Operation SmackDown, that lead to charges against 23 people. Police say back in September, the ring distributed a tainted heroin that landed more than a hundred people in area hospitals and left three people dead. Doctors then called it an outright poisoning.
"We should be very diligent on the importance of education raising awareness and preventing young people from getting their hands on these substances," said Yvonna Stroman, Community Program Specialist at CoCA.
In several raids this week in the city, police say they seized more than half a million dollars worth of drugs. But no matter how many drugs are taken off the street, or how many accused dealers end up behind bars, CoCA officials say the threat of drugs in the community will forever loom.
"There are still movement among drug dealers to get drugs into our communities," said Stroman.
It's because of times like that fateful weekend in September that CoCA reaffirms its mission to keep people on the path away from drugs.
"The reality is no matter what the reason is for you to get help, help is available," said Stroman.