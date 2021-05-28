READING, Pa. | Dunkin' is offering Reading customers and cold brew coffee lovers a special summer deal this June.
The newly opened Reading, Dunkin’ announced on Friday the launch of its “Tap System Tuesdays” offer, featuring Dunkin’s Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.
Starting on Tuesday, June 1 and continuing every Tuesday through June 29, the Reading Dunkin’ will invite guests to “tap” into Tuesdays with a $2 small Cold Brew or Nitro Cold Brew, officials stated.
This new Dunkin' will be located at 101 Love Road (at the Intersection of Route 10 and Love Road), in Reading, Pa., Dunkin' officials said.