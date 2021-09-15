READING, Pa. — The baseball season may have already come and gone, but FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading is set to be abuzz again next week.
The newly formed Reading Education Foundation will play host to a launch party at the ballpark next Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5 until 8 p.m.
The Red Knights' honoree of the night will be the district's superintendent, Khalid Mumin, who will be leaving Reading in the coming weeks for a job in Montgomery County.
The foundation's special guests will be members of the RHS boys basketball team, which won the state championship in March.
Tickets for the party cost $25 per person and are available online or at the door. Admission includes music, soft drinks, and a buffet of hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries, and macaroni and cheese. A cash bar will be available.
Proceeds from the night will benefit the nonprofit foundation's goal of establishing a $10-million endowment to support academic innovation in the Reading School District.
The mission is being led by two of RSD's veteran educators. Gordon Hoodak, the longtime principal of Lauer's Park Elementary School, has come out of retirement to serve as the foundation's executive director, and retired superintendent Melissa Jamula is serving as its board president.
