READING, Pa. – For Reading Fire Department Emergency Medical Services Chief Michael Sninsky and his colleagues, responding to opioid overdose patients has become routine.
"We do have a lot of patients that use Narcan/naloxone quite frequently," Sninsky said. "Currently to the end of July, we have had 237 cases of overdoses that required Narcan."
Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, and it's not cheap.
"We currently get Narcan from our vendor, our pharmaceutical vendor," Sninsky said. "It's about $50 a dose, and it's part of our budgetary expenditures."
The EMS chief said he supports efforts to get the opioid overdose antidote to first responders. He said Reading EMS crews will continue to make sure they have it available because it's lifesaving.
"Usually when we give Narcan, the person is unresponsive, hardly breathing. They'll probably be the shade of blue or gray," he said. "The Narcan pretty much binds with different receptors in the body and kind of blocks the opiate from its action."
Sninsky says the person usually wakes up pretty quickly. While Narcan has saved countless lives, he said it doesn't save everyone.
"Depending on what the person took — whether it be accidental or intentional — it may not work depending on if it's a 'bad batch' of opiates," Sninsky said. "It could take two to three doses to start to wake a person up and get them breathing at an acceptable rate."
Sninsky worries some people continue to use opioids with a false sense that Narcan will always save them if they overdose.