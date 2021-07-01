READING & EXETER TWP., Pa. | Police in Berks County are working hard to keep the roads safe this holiday weekend.
Reading and Exeter Township police say they are keeping a close eye on tractor trailer drivers on Centre Avenue in the city this weekend, ensuring anyone travelling is staying safe.
Police say they're checking logs and watching out for truck drivers, to make sure they are following the rules.
"Our guys are out here making sure that they're actually within their weight limit for what they're supposed to be carrying," said Sergeant Darrin Dougherty, from the Reading Police Department. "They're making sure that the loads are secured properly."
"Whether it's a large tractor trailer, we want to make sure that if they have skids, pallets in there, loaded, that it's actually secured so it's not sliding during transport," he stated.
It's not just truck drivers, either, authorities say.
Police say they'll be keeping an eye on all drivers over the Independence Day holiday.
They say drivers need to buckle up, follow the speed limit, and anyone who drinks needs to have a plan to get home safely.