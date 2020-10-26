READING., Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday to authorize a one-year extension of the city’s current trash contract with Republic Services.
The extension may appear to delay the city’s new ordinance for a single city-wide trash hauler, but officials said it is incorporated into the extended contract.
In July, council approved an ordinance to require all residential properties with six residential units or less to participate in municipal trash services.
That action authorized the administration to seek requests for proposals for a single hauler.
Managing Director Pedro Cortes told council that a determination was made by the administration that the proposals received were too costly and would have required significant increases to residential trash bills.
Because the city was able to negotiate a one-year extension with its current hauler, there will be no increases to residential trash bills.
Cortes said the administration will seek new bids in the spring for 2022 and beyond.
Councilwomen Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz and Melissa Ventura voted against a single-hauler in July.
“I voted against the ordinance because I believed we needed a one-year extension to get buy-in from our community,” Cepeda-Freytiz said. “I’m not trying to back-pedal, but lesson learned.”
Cortes clarified the terms of the one-year contract.
“This extension incorporates the ordinance (passed in July),” Cortes said. “It’s not an extension to stay the way we were.”
Under the city’s previous agreement, residents were able to opt out of the municipal trash service and contract with a private hauler.
The extension only excludes those residences that had a proven and valid contract with a private hauler, prior to July.
But if a current contract with a private hauler expires, the resident will be required to be part of the municipal trash collection.
Kevin Lugo, solid waste and sustainability manager for Reading, explained that any city resident who currently does not have a private trash hauler will automatically be added to the city service.
“The cost of the actual contract (with Republic Services) went up slightly, but no additional pass-through costs will be paid by residents because of expanded residents being on the contract," Lugo said.
Lugo said letters went out to all city residents with recycling service asking them to identify a trash hauler.
Those that did not identify a valid hauler will be automatically added to the municipal trash, Lugo said.
Council president Jeffrey Waltman said the resolution to extend the contract is a step in the right direction.
“This (extended contract) is city-wide collection,” Waltman said. “I believe as contracts expire, more will be absorbed into the city program. This is the direction we wanted to head.”
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said she knows of constituents who refused to fill out the form identifying a hauler because they were upset with the city’s plan.
“It seems those residents will lose their hauler,” she said. “I just feel there’s going to be some upset folks.”
Lugo said letters will be sent to residents in December explaining the situation.
In other business, council voted to approve an ordinance to refinance $45 million in debt from 2014 and 2015 bond issues.
Chief financial director Jamal Kelly said the refinancing deal will allow the city to use savings of about $2 million towards the 2021 budget.
“Typically, we spread savings (on refinancing deals) out over years, but this is an odd year because of COVID-19,” Waltman said. “We may reduce the (budget) gap, but it will not take away the need for some tax increase.”
Earlier this month, council learned the 2021 $92.7 million budget will require a tax increase, raising the millage to 19.459 mills, from the current 17.689 mills.
The proposed tax increase would raise property tax bills by about 10%.
In another matter, council voted to approve an ordinance to reduce the stadium commission board to 5 members from the current 9-member board.
The action was requested by the members of the commission because the 9-member board made it too difficult to have a quorum of members needed to conduct business.