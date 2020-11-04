READING, Pa. - Reading will be putting more miles on its street-sweeping trucks.
The Moran administration and the Reading Parking Authority announced Wednesday that they have expanded the weekly street-sweeping program to the city's southeast neighborhoods.
The added streets, which were previously part of the city's intermittent "cardboard routes," are Cotton and Fairview streets, Mineral Spring Road, Perkiomen Avenue, and South 11th through South 19th streets.
"The expansion of the street sweeper program not only promotes my Clean City initiatives but also responds directly to the needs of our residents," Mayor Eddie Moran said. "The street sweeper program, which added 61 more blocks, addresses a fundamental quality of life issue, and enhances our city's appearance."
The RPA has posted nearly 500 temporary signs in both English and Spanish to alert residents of the program's expansion to their neighborhoods. The city's Public Works Department will be responsible for installing permanent signs.
"We want to collaborate with city departments and other organizations providing services that benefit the community," said Nathan Matz, the RPA's executive director. "In the past, the authority focused primarily on enforcement. Now, we are expanding our focus and asking how we can help make Reading a better place to live and do business."
Residents who fail to remove their vehicles for the street sweepers will be fined $35, per city ordinance. A penalty will be added if the fee is not paid within 10 calendar days, officials said.