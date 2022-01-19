READING, Pa - For some, it's just another day in mid-January. But not for the family of Brian Frymoyer.
"It's never gonna go away for us,” said Irene Frymoyer, Brian’s mother. “I mean, it's not a normal day. It's not a normal day."
Frymoyer was shot and killed near the corner of Moss and Marion streets in Reading on his way home from work, 16 years ago... January 20th, 2006. He was a janitor at 10th and Green Elementary School. He enjoyed racing and rooting for the Reading Royals.
“They ask me how I feel,” Frymoyer said. “I have different feelings all the time because my heart's broken and I don't know how to mend it, til I get peace."
The family says the cold case is in the hands of Berks County Detectives and they hope someone out there sees this and can bring closure.
"16 years is a long time to not know why it happened,” she said.
Due to Covid and other concerns the family won't be holding a vigil here at the scene of the tragedy but rather in the privacy of their own home.
“This is gonna be it, right here,” she said. “It’s just us, because of COVID. I'll prolly go out in my yard and take a balloon and release it."
As another dark anniversary for the Frymoyer family comes to pass, they hope it's the last one without answers.
"Please come forward,” she urged. “Please just give us peace and we can forgive you. Everybody makes mistakes.”
If you have any information regarding this cold case, you are asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County.