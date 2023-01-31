READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils announced Tuesday that their 2023 Winter Caravan, benefitting Baseballtown Charities, will begin Thursday.

Voice of the R-Phils Bob McCool will be joined by a variety of former players and coaches at this annual charity fundraiser.

Former R-Phil Darick Hall, who helped the Philadelphia Phillies to the 2022 National League Championship, will lead off Thursday's event.

Other guests include former R-Phils manager Dusty Wathan, former R-Phils coach Dave Lundquist, Phillies ace Aaron Nola and more.

An online auction will be included as part of the Caravan, featuring R-Phils memorabilia, bobbleheads, and autographed items.

The Caravan kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. and can be viewed on the R-Phils Facebook Page, Instagram Story, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube.

More information can be found here.