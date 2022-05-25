READING, Pa. – The Reading Fightin Phils and their fans came out to FirstEnergy Stadium to strike out cancer as part of Fightin Cancer Night on Wednesday.
"We are so happy and proud to support the local community in their battle with this terrible disease and also remember and honor those who have passed by it," said Fightin Phils media relations and broadcast manager, Emily Messina.
Messina said the team was raising money with the Darren Daulton Foundation, which provides financial support to people affected by a malignant brain tumor. Daulton passed away from brain cancer in 2017.
"Since then, a couple of other Phillies have been diagnosed with that," Messina said.
One of Dalton's former teammates, Phillies All-Star second baseman, Mickey Morandini attended Wednesday's game.
"Darren was one of my all-time favorite teammates and to be able to honor him in this way and help families is quite amazing," Morandini said.
Cancer survivor and longtime Phillies public address announcer Dan Baker was at his side.
"As modern medical science has advanced, cancer has become more and more of a chronic disease, one that you can live with for many years if properly treated and you can bounce back from it," Baker said.
Adam Alberico was among the hundreds of fans at the game honoring his son, Daniel, who passed away from cancer at 21 years old.
"He was a baseball fan for sure," Alberico said.
Alberico came to a few Fightin Phils games with his son, who he said really enjoyed them. He said after one game Daniel ran the bases with his younger brother.
The Fightin Phils wore jerseys honoring lives cut short by cancer Wednesday night. One of them was in Daniel's honor.
"It's not about me, it's about him and it's about all of these fans seeing his name on the back of the jersey and saying you know what, that was a person, that was a life," Alberico said.
"Hopefully one day science will be able to figure out how to eliminate cancer altogether," he added.