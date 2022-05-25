READING, Pa. - The field at FirstEnergy Stadium is set, as the Reading Fightin Phils get ready to strike out cancer on Fightin Cancer Night this Wednesday.
"We are so happy and proud to support in their battle with this terrible disease and also remember and honor those who have passed by it," said Fightin Phils media relations and broadcast manager, Emily Messina.
Messina said the team is raising money with the Darren Daulton Foundation, which provides financial support to people affected by a malignant brain tumor. Daulton passed away from brain cancer in 2017.
"Since then, a couple of other Phillies have been diagnosed with that," said Messina.
A couple familiar Phillies faces will be on hand, like All Star Mickey Morandini and public address announcer Dan Baker, who will be meeting with fans and talking about his battle with cancer. Players will also be wearing special Fightin Cancer jerseys personalized with an honoree's name selected by families and friends who bought 20 or more tickets.
"So, I think it hits close to home for a lot of people and especially in the Reading community, we're really privileged to spend the night honoring and supporting those that need it," said Messina.
First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.