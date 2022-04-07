READING, Pa. -- Steam cleaning the concourse, hanging banners and finishing last minutes touches at FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of opening day...
"The tarp is on the field right now just protecting everything, making sure it's ready for tomorrow," FirstEnergy Stadium operations manager Ricky Bruno said. "It's going to be a great day, no hang ups. We're going to hit the ground running."
Bruno said Mother Nature has been a bit difficult for pre-season preps, even dumping rain throughout the day on Thursday, but they expect her to settle down in time for the season opener.
"We're giving away a long sleeved t-shirt and then we have some very good pre and post game concerts," Bruno said.
They're excited for a more traditional start to the season. In contrast with last year, there are no COVID capacity restrictions in place for the start of the year.
A new milkshake stand and an adult slushie stand are new concessions available to baseball goers this year, and they're looking forward to welcoming a big crowd.
"We're happy to say that our tickets have not gone up in price. We're staying the same as we were last year and the year before that, and we're just ready to have everyone out here," Bruno said.