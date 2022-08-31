READING, Pa. — With only a half-dozen home games remaining in their regular season, the Reading Fightin Phils are looking ahead to next year.

The team on Wednesday unveiled the home portion of its 2023 schedule, which features 69 games being played at FirstEnergy Stadium over the course of a dozen homestands.

The R-Phils will open their season on the road. They'll return to Baseballtown for their home opener against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday, April 11.

Mondays will continue to be an off-day for all teams in 2023. That became part of the schedule when Minor League Baseball resumed play after its COVID-19 shutdown. The only exception this season will be when the R-Phils play the Richmond Flying Squirrels on July 3.

Highlights of the 2023 season include the Fightins being home for Mother's Day, Memorial Day weekend, Father's Day, and Labor Day weekend.

The Fightin Phils will end their regular season at home with a series against the Portland Sea Dogs on Sept. 5-10.

2023 ticket plans are available for purchase now at 2022 season pricing. The team said it will announce the on-sale date for individual game tickets, as well as game times and promotions, at a later date.

In the meantime, the team has a lot on its plate between the last pitch of this season and the first pitch of next season.

A multi-million-dollar construction and renovation project will get underway next month to bring the ballpark up to Major League Baseball standards before 2023's opening day.

The work will include the addition of dining areas, a physical fitness center and new locker rooms.