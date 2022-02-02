READING, Pa. – Over at FirstEnergy Stadium, it's not baseball weather, but the staff is hard at working prepping for the upcoming season while looking back into the past.
"That made such a big impact in the club, whether it was just in the minor leagues or in the majors, so I spent a lot of time debating with my coworkers, like, who should go in," explained Emily Messina, broadcasting manager and graphic designer for the Fightin Phils.
Through a campaign called "The 9," named in honor of Jackie Robinson and the number he wore during a brief stint in the minor leagues, the Fightins put forth some Black players they consider their best, including Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins and Marlon Byrd.
"That's involving the Black pioneer players and all of our Black fans," Messina said. "Reading is such a diverse community. We want to make sure everyone feels super included here, and that baseball and softball are accessible to everybody."
The list includes players who recently paid a visit to FirstEnergy Stadium and who still have a working relationship with the team.
"Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins were just inducted into our baseball hall of fame in '18 and '19. They're around all the time. They still work with the Phillies."
They are among the Black players who carry on the barrier-breaking legacy of Jackie Robinson while doing great things on and off the field.
"You can really see the impact that these players had in the community and that they're still having today," Messina said.