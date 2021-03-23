R-Phils Easter Egg Hunt Festival graphic
R-Phils

READING, Pa. — Screwball and the gang are preparing to roll out the red carpet for the Easter bunny's visit to Baseballtown.

The Reading Fightin Phils will host an Easter festival and egg hunt at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, April 3 from noon until 2 p.m.

Pre-purchased tickets to enter the event cost $4 per person (ages 2 and under are free); an additional $4 pass will be required to participate in the on-field egg hunt.

Children will be assigned to a hunt based on their age.

  • 12:30 p.m.: 2-year-olds and under
  • 12:45 p.m.: 3- & 4-year-olds
  • 1 p.m.: 5- & 6-year-olds
  • 1:15 p.m.: 7- & 8-yearolds
  • 1:30 p.m.: 9-year-olds and older

The Easter bunny will be on hand for photos, and the Grand Slam Grill will be open to sell the ballpark's famous food.

A portion of the event's proceeds will benefit Baseballtown Charities.

The R-Phils will begin their COVID-19-shortened season at home on May 4 at 7:05 p.m.

