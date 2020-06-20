Reading Fightin' Phils General Manager Scott Hunsicker visited our 69 News Sunrise team virtually Saturday morning to promote an upcoming Father's Day event at FirstEnergy Stadium. 

The event will allow visitors to play catch on the field, enjoy live entertainment, and dig into great ballpark food. 

There will be two sessions, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 21. 

Proceeds will support Baseballtown Charities. 

All attendees are required to PRE-PURCHASE admission passes online. Tickets are $5 dollars. 

