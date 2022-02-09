Scouts.jpg

READING, Pa. -- Scouts have the chance to sleep under the stars at FirstEnergy Stadium this summer.

The Reading Fightin Phils are hosting the annual Scout Sleepover at FirstEnergy Stadium at the Phils' game against the Hartford Yard Goats on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. After, troops and their guardians can stick around to set up camp in the outfield and enjoy a movie.

Scouts will also be able to participate in a pre-game parade around the field, stadium officials said.

There is an additional $10 charge for every scout, parent or chaperone that plans to stay for the sleepover. This option also includes a hot dog and soda with this package. Options are also available for a 2 ½ hour all-you-can-eat buffet in various areas throughout the stadium. Buffet options range from $25-$30, officials said.

Space is limited.

Contact Jon Nally at jnally@fightins.com or go to the reservation form to schedule a Scout Troop sleepover.

Officials ask that scouts under the age of 18 be accompanied by an adult. They also said not to use stakes on the field while setting up camp.

