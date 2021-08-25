READING, Pa. — After not having a season last year and playing a shortened season this year, the Reading Fightin Phils will take another step toward normalcy in 2022.
The R-Phils on Wednesday released the home portion of next season's schedule, which they will begin on Friday, April 8, against the Somerset Patriots. The current season began about a month late, on May 4.
The 2022 season will feature 138 games (69 at home), four short of a normal season's 142 games but 18 more than the 120 being played this season.
Also, as with the current season, the teams will play 6-game series at home and on the road, with the exception of the opening 3-game homestand in Baseballtown. Mondays will again be set aside as off-days.
Home games in 2022 will be played over the Memorial Day and Father's Day weekends, and the Fightins will be home on Sunday, July 3, to celebrate Independence Day.
The R-Phils will end the regular 2022 season at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
The Fightin Phils said they will release game times and their lineup of promotions closer to the start of next season.
🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨The R-Phils 2022 schedule is already here!! Check out our home dates and our opponents for next season! We can't wait to start planning🥳Details: https://t.co/NQhIrpu0up pic.twitter.com/c4WLa1Mffk— Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) August 25, 2021